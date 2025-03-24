‘Ghost Adventures’ star speaks for first time since wife’s murder plot revealed

“Ghost Adventures” host Aaron Goodwin is speaking out after his estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin, was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot, police say.

Victoria Goodwin and Aaron Goodwin from "Ghost Adventures" attend the premiere of "Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil" at The Park on May 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images/TNS)

“Ghost Adventures” host Aaron Goodwin is speaking out after his estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin, was arrested for a murder-for-hire plot, police say.

The TV personality took to Instagram to express his appreciation for support from his fans. “Thank you everyone for all the love and support through this emotionally trying time. It has really helped a lot and I appreciate you all.”

After conspiring with convicted murderer Grant Amato to get her husband killed, Victoria Goodwin was arrested and charged with soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, texts between her and the Florida inmate revealed the pair had discussed their plot to kill Aaron. Among the messages was one that read, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Afterwards, Victoria sent another text to Amato to confirm her husband’s death. “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room. … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”

These messages were found by corrections officers on a smuggled phone the Florida inmate was using.

Victoria also allegedly set aside over $11,500 to pay for the murder in October 2024. Both Victoria and Amato also discussed a $2,500 upfront payment.

Victoria Goodwin, who denies the allegations, was arrested and held on a $100,000 bail. She claims she doesn’t remember sending any messages to the Florida inmate about killing her husband. She did however admit to exchanging flirty texts with Amato, saying she reached out to him because she was “lonely.”

After finding out about the alleged murder plot, Aaron immediately filed for divorce. The estranged couple had been together since 2018.

