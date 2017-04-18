Glenn Beck, The Blaze file countersuit against Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren (YouTube)

LOS ANGELES — Glenn Beck and the Blaze have filed a countersuit against Tomi Lahren, pushing back against her claim that she was fired for her pro-choice views.

Instead, in their lawsuit filed in Dallas County Court in Texas, Beck and his media company say that her employment agreement “remains in full force and effect,” but they say that the suspension of her show in March was due to “divisive” employment conduct.

Lahren sued earlier this month for wrongful termination, claiming that she was fired after an appearance on “The View” in which she expressed pro-choice beliefs. She also said that she was shut out of her social media accounts.

“TheBlaze supports its employees’ expression of their opinions and did not take issue with Lahren’s comments simply because they expressed a pro-choice viewpoint,” Beck and the the Blaze said in their counterclaim.

“Her comments were shocking and disappointing because they demonstrated Lahren was uniformed and unprepared to speak on those issues. In addition, her comments were inconsistent with positions she had previously expressed.”

Beck and the Blaze also said that Lahren’s comments were “offensive” to many of the Blaze’s supporters and followers “because they imply that only a hypocrite would believe in the Constitution or conservative values but not be pro-choice. Because Lahren is closely associated with TheBlaze, her statements also reflected negatively on TheBlaze’s reputation.”

But they outlined a series of reasons for deciding to suspend Lahren’s show for one week, and for their intention not to renew her contract beyond September.

Among other things, they say that her treatment of the floor crew on her show was “inappropriate and unprofessional,” as she was “constantly complaining about everything including but not limited to lighting, room temperature, editing, shooting, directing, etc.”

They claim that she would not work with one of two full-time makeup artists, “which resulted in a report to the human resources department.”

They say that her “word choices on air had to be addressed repeatedly for bordering on the profane.”

They also say she violated her employment agreement by disclosing the dollar value of her wardrobe allowance without their approval. According to their counterclaim, she had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The Blaze also said that she continues to have access to her email and social media accounts, and that they have “taken no action to block her from using them — as can be demonstrated by her continuous Twitter stream and Instagram posts.” Although the Blaze contends that it owns a Facebook page for her use, the idea that she was blocked from using it was “false,” they said in their counterclaim.

Lahren’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Blaze and Beck are seeking a temporary restraining order and injunction that would bar Lahren from making any public appearances without their approval, and from making any unauthorized statements about her employment there, along with any disparaging or negative comments. They say that Lahren has to comply with such restrictions as part of her employment agreement.

Lahren claims that after the March 17 appearance on “The View,” she was informed that she was suspended, and several days later got another call from human resources that her employment contract was terminated although she would continue to be paid.

In an appearance on ABC News’ “Nightline” last week, she said that her lawsuit “was about someone who had an opposing viewpoint that has been silenced and sidelined and thrown away.”

The suit claims that employees of the Blaze even stretched yellow caution tape on the door to her office and dressing room.