Harry Belafonte on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Award-winning actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at age 96, showed his talents on the Las Vegas Strip through the years.

Harry Belafonte performs at Caesars Palace September 14, 1967, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Joe E. Lewis, from left, Harry Belafonte, Loray White, Sammy Davis Jr. and Donald O'Connor pose with cake after Sammy Davis Jr. and Loray White's wedding at the Sands in Las Vegas on Jan. 10, 1958. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte performs at the Riviera in Las Vegas on May 11, 1959. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte performs at the Riviera in Las Vegas on May 11, 1959. (Jerry Abbott/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte hugs Don Knotts after performing at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte performs at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte performs at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte at Caesars Palace with Nate Jacobson on Sept. 14, 1967. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte is seen at a party after performing at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte is seen at a party after performing at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte is seen at a party after performing at Caesars Palace on Sept. 14, 1967, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte and Lena Horne attend a party in Las Vegas on Aug. 28, 1969. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte and wife Julie Robinson kiss while cutting their wedding cake on Jan. 25, 1976, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Sidney Poitier and Joanna Shimkus are on the left. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Harry Belafonte and Julie Robinson exchange rings during their wedding on Jan. 25, 1976, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Belafonte's friend and best man Sidney Poitier is on the left. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

According to his Associated Press obituary, Belafonte sold millions of records and starred on stage and screen before scaling back his career and becoming a relentless supporter of civil rights and other causes.

In this gallery provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, you can find some familiar names who shared time with Belafonte on the Strip.

