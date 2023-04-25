Harry Belafonte on the Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS
Award-winning actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at age 96, showed his talents on the Las Vegas Strip through the years.
Award-winning actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at age 96, showed his talents on the Las Vegas Strip through the years.
According to his Associated Press obituary, Belafonte sold millions of records and starred on stage and screen before scaling back his career and becoming a relentless supporter of civil rights and other causes.
In this gallery provided by the Las Vegas News Bureau, you can find some familiar names who shared time with Belafonte on the Strip.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.