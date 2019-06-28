Hawaii memorial service planned for wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star

A Hawaii memorial service for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman will feature a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.

Beth Chapman, the wife of reality TV bounty hunter Duane "Dog" Chapman, died early Wednesday, June 26, 2019, after suffering from cancer. She had been in a medically induced coma since Monday in Honolulu. (Mona Wood-Sword via AP)

In this June 5, 2013, file photo, Duane "Dog" Chapman, right, and Beth Chapman present the award for CMT performance of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Chapman, the wife and co-star of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)

HONOLULU — A Hawaii memorial service for “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman will feature a prayer followed by family and friends paddling out into the ocean.

Chapman died Wednesday after a battle with cancer. She was 51.

Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”

WGN America is in production on “Dog’s Most Wanted.” A trailer for the show was released earlier this month.

Family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword says those attending Saturday’s service in Waikiki are asked to bring “ocean-friendly loose flowers,” but no lei because the string isn’t good for marine life.

A memorial service is being planned in Colorado, where Beth Chapman was born.