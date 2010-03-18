Holly Madison Plays Beer Pong Against Leprechaun

"Peepshow" star Holly Madison showed her colors and beer pong form at O’Sheas Casino on St. Patrick’s Day with "Lucky" the Leprechaun. (Photo courtesy Erik Kabik)
"Peepshow" star Holly Madison showed her colors and beer pong form at O’Sheas Casino on St. Patrick’s Day with "Lucky" the Leprechaun. (Photo courtesy Erik Kabik)
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like