Former world heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson reunited Sunday after Tyson’s new show "Undisputed Truths" at the MGM Grand. They fought twice, with Holyfield winning by TKO in 11 rounds in 1996 and in 1997, when Tyson was disqualified for biting both of Holyfield’s ears and Holyfield was awarded the win. Tyson said during his show that he lost his cool because Holyfield was headbutting him. (Courtesy photo)