Home of legendary Las Vegas comedian sells in foreclosure

The more than 7,000-square-foot residence is being renovated and expected to hit the market again for sale.

A Las Vegas house formerly owned by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis sold in a September foreclosure sale for about $2 million, Clark County property records show. But the property could be back on the market soon. (Mike Bounce Jr / Century 21)

An original picture at the former home of Jerry Lewis in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Jane Popple bought the property from his widow and is auctioning off the items left behind, including books and pictures, and selling the house later this month. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas house formerly owned by legendary comedian Jerry Lewis sold in a September foreclosure sale for about $2 million, Clark County property records show. But the property could be back on the market soon.

Nevada Trust Deed Services, a non-judicial foreclosure company, sold the residence to Brumbies Capital Inc., a private lending company, for just over $2 million in September, according to documents filed with the Clark County Recorder’s Office.

Lewis, who died in 2017 at 91, lived in the residence for more than 35 years. The home is located in the historic Scotch 80s neighborhood in Las Vegas near the Las Vegas Medical Campus just off Charleston Boulevard. The home is roughly 7,230 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Nevada Trust Deed Services confirmed the sale of the property. It managed the sale since the previous owner had defaulted on payments, said Mikey Bohn, a part-owner and attorney for the foreclosure company.

The previous owner of the property was Blooming Desert LLC, whose managing officers were Iddo Gavish and Todd Butwinick, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s office. Blooming Desert bought the property in 2021 for $1.4 million from Jane Popple, who acquired the property in 2019 for $1.2 million.

The property was later listed for sale in 2022 by Gavish’s real estate firm Century 21 Gavish Real Estate for $2.7 million after some renovations were done but the property didn’t sell.

Clark County records show Blooming Desert stopped making mortgage payments and a notice of a breach in obligations was filed in April. A legal notice of a foreclosure sale for the property was published in August and the foreclosure sale paperwork was filed with Clark County in September.

Neither Gavish or Butwinick responded to requests for comment on the September foreclosure sale.

Brumbies Capital is a private lending company that had helped finance the previous purchase of the home, said Nate Strager, a real estate agent for Luxury Estates International.

Strager is set to list the property for sale again on behalf of Brumbies Capital. He said the property will be relisted after more renovations are completed on it.

The listing could go online in the next two to three weeks and should have a price tag of $2.5 million, Strager said. The renovations efforts include installing new cabinets and flooring while keeping some classic elements of the home such as the chandelier and bar area the same.

Strager said he expects the property to generate interest quickly because of the celebrity status of Lewis and because the parcel of land the house sits on is about three-quarters of an acre, which brings “absurd” land value for a buyer.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.