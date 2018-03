LOS ANGELES (AP) — The bills keep piling up for Michael Jackson at a law firm that handled side work during the pop star’s 2005 child molestation trial.

A judge ordered the singer Monday to pay $175,000 to cover the cost to successfully sue him to pay his overdue bill. Superior Court Judge James Chalfant’s order means Jackson’s legal bill to Ayscough & Marar now totals more than $430,000.