ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Celebrity

James Earl Jones to receive Tony Award for lifetime achievement

The Associated Press
April 27, 2017 - 2:28 pm
 

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-time Tony Award winner James Earl Jones will soon get a third — for lifetime achievement.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee said Thursday that Jones will receive the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre on June 11 at the Tony Awards.

Jones, the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa from Disney’s “The Lion King,” has won Tonys for “The Great White Hope” and “Fences.” His Broadway credits also include “On Golden Pond,” ”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” ”Driving Miss Daisy,” ”The Best Man” and “The Gin Game.”

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like