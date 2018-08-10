Celebrity

Jason Statham, star of ‘The Meg,’ is an adrenaline junkie

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2018 - 4:20 pm
 

Actor Jason Statham would rather make war than love. Give him a building to blow up and the guy is delirious. Force him to strip down to just bulging biceps and do a scene in the sheets and he gets all girlie on you.

“Love scenes are tough. Falling off a building is easier,” insists Statham, who plays tough and tender this weekend in “The Meg.”

“Rolling around naked while making a movie is much more difficult than most men imagine. You have a roomful of people in places they shouldn’t be.”

He’s also in places man shouldn’t go in “The Meg,” where the 51-year-old Brit portrays emotionally wounded diver Jonas Taylor, who loses some of his crew when a monster shark, a 70-plus-foot Megalodon, starts to terrorize the ocean blue. He has a yen for a fearless scientist (Li Bingbing) that has to wait while they save the world from prehistoric finned wonders.

At home, the tough guy logs far less dangerous times with significant other, actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and their 1-year-old son, Jack Oscar.

Review-Journal: What is your perfect Sunday?

Statham: It’s all about spending time with the family. I love what I do, but the best Sunday is just running around the house chasing after my little man. He’s fast on his feet and I’m running around like crazy. We love him so much. There’s nothing better than a day at home just chilling out.

Are you recognized when you go out, or to Vegas for CinemaCon?

Some people come up and might say, “You look like that action guy, but obviously you’re not him.” That’s because when I’m not working, I dress so scruffy.

Does it make you smile that the biggest shriek from audiences during a test screening of “The Meg” was when you took off your shirt?

It’s a lovely compliment.

You were an Olympic diver for the British National Team before you became an actor. Did you have to reacquaint yourself with the water for this film?

Before filming began, we had a couple of free dives to help me figure out how to relax and retain my breath in the water. I can hold my breath for about three minutes, which isn’t that hard. …People can actually hold their breath for seven minutes because it’s a reflex action. You can hold your breath underwater longer if you relax because it’s like being in the womb.

Are you ever afraid in the ocean?

Anyone who has been out in the open ocean and has fallen off a boat has had the same first thought. I know I immediately think, “Am I going to get eaten by a shark?” You worry about your feet. “What’s that brushing against your foot? Does it have teeth?” I think my biggest fear is not knowing what’s underneath me in the ocean.

Have you done any shark diving?

I went to Fiji to dive with 30-foot bull sharks in the open water. Before you get into the cage, someone feeds them by throwing this bloody chum into the water, so the sharks circle around. I think the biggest moment of fear for me was before I got into the water. All my fear was left on the boat. From that point on, it was fascinating.

At 51, do you worry about doing your own stunts?

I feel great. There are days when the joints don’t agree with what the mind tells me. The key is you do more maintenance. You don’t eat all the crap. You service the car more and don’t wait for the warning lights to go on.

Do you ever count your bruises?

I do have my fair share of knocks and bruises. … At a certain age, you find that you tend not to heal so quickly. … I’m like the Michelin man. Just keep knocking me down and I get up.

Are you an adrenaline junkie?

I like to do movies that get the heart going. It makes me feel alive and I hope the audience feels alive, too.

Before becoming a star, you sold fake perfumes and bootleg watches on London streets. You also had this idea to act. Did people tell you that you were crazy?

My thing in life is to always do a little better than I did the last time around. I’m still that guy who is trying to take it up a notch. That’s just me.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like