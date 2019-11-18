Jerry Lewis’ life in Las Vegas life — PHOTOS

Jerry Lewis is a comedy icon, movie star and performer who, over the course of an accomplished lifetime, entertained all over the world.

Sammy Davis Jr., and Jerry Lewis are shown on the opening night of their show at Bally's in an undated photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 15th annual Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy telethon in 1980 ran for 21 1/2 hours at the Sahara hotel and raised more than $31 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Ed McMahon served as co-host for many years, and his banter with Lewis always was an entertaining staple of the event. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jerry Lewis interacts with the orchestra during the 15th annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy, held at the Sahara hotel in 1980. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Lewis talks with Ed McMahon during the 24-hour broadcast of the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon, televised live from Caesars Palace Aug. 29, 1984. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jerry Lewis dances with an unidentified woman during the 15th annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy in 1980 at the Sahara. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jerry Lewis announces a new total during the 15th annual Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy at the Sahara in 1980. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

A billboard advertises the 1980 Jerry Lewis telethon. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Lewis announces a new total during the 28th annual Jerry Lewis at the Sahara in 1993. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Lewis laughs during an interview at his home on Jan. 4, 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Jerry Lewis looks at photos from the time when Frank Sinatra reunited him with legendary partner Dean Martin during the 1976 Labor Day telethon, during a 2000 interview at his home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Sahara owner Paul Lowden and Jerry Lewis announce the return of Lewis' Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon to the Sahara in 1991. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A living room at Jerry Lewis' family home is pictured in March 2018. The two-story home was located in Las Vegas' Scotch 80s neighborhood. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/K.M. Cannon)

A living room at Jerry Lewis' family home is pictured in March 2018. The two-story home, located in Las Vegas' Scotch 80s neighborhood, was on sale for $1.4 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/K.M. Cannon)

Family photos are displayed in the living room of Jerry Lewis' Las Vegas home. (Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Family keepsakes, and a few Emmy awards, on display in Jerry Lewis' home March 29, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/K.M. Cannon)

The exterior of Jerry Lewis' Las Vegas home in Las Vegas' Scotch 80s neighborhood is shown in a 2018 photograph. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/K.M. Cannon)

Jerry Lewis relaxes in his Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon office at South Point, Aug. 30, 2008. The 22-hour telethon ran on Labor Day weekend from 1966 to 2010 and often was based in Las Vegas. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jerry Lewis is a comedy icon, movie star and performer who, over the course of an accomplished lifetime, entertained all over the world.

But Lewis had a strong bond with Las Vegas. He had performed here both solo and with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., hosted many editions of his Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon here, and lived in Las Vegas.

Seven years ago, on Nov. 18, 2012, Lewis celebrated his then-75 years in show business by performing in a live special for PBS at The Orleans. On Aug. 20, 2017, he died at his Las Vegas home at the age of 91. Here are a few of the Las Vegas memories he left behind.