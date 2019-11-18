Jerry Lewis’ life in Las Vegas life — PHOTOS
Jerry Lewis is a comedy icon, movie star and performer who, over the course of an accomplished lifetime, entertained all over the world.
Jerry Lewis is a comedy icon, movie star and performer who, over the course of an accomplished lifetime, entertained all over the world.
But Lewis had a strong bond with Las Vegas. He had performed here both solo and with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., hosted many editions of his Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon here, and lived in Las Vegas.
Seven years ago, on Nov. 18, 2012, Lewis celebrated his then-75 years in show business by performing in a live special for PBS at The Orleans. On Aug. 20, 2017, he died at his Las Vegas home at the age of 91. Here are a few of the Las Vegas memories he left behind.