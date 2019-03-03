MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Celebrity

Julianne Moore on her latest role, the secret to a long marriage

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Review-Journal
March 3, 2019 - 9:56 am
 

Julianne Moore was worried. The Oscar winner had the acting chops for her new film, “Gloria Bell,” but did she have the moves? “In one scene, I had my hands up in the air doing a dance move. It looks like I’m knocking on a door. But when your hands are down, the question was, ‘How do you come back up?’ Answer: One knock at a time,” she said, laughing.

No more knocking on doors in Hollywood for the celebrated redhead, now 58, who is a petite powerhouse combined with the girl next door. There’s nothing pretentious about Moore, who introduces herself by saying, “Hi, I’m Julie.”

Moore and her husband, director Bart Freundlich, are about to shoot “After the Wedding,” based on the 2008 Oscar-nominated Danish film. First up is “Gloria Bell” — parts of which were shot in Las Vegas — a remake of a Chilean film in which Moore plays a single, free-spirited middle-aged woman in Los Angeles who finds love at a local dance club.

What is your idea of a great Sunday?

It’s about family time, which is precious. My kids are getting older. My son, Cal, is 21, which seems impossible because the time has flown. My daughter is 16. You just want to grab the moments if you get them. I spend time with my husband. We love to travel. Or I’ll have lunch with friends. Maybe I’ll sneak in a yoga class.

What drew you to “Gloria Bell”?

It has complicated and interesting people figuring out their relationships and their lives. It’s about a woman reimagining her whole life. I think what’s remarkable is you’re seeing this woman from the perspective of her family, her professional life and her romantic life. You see her with her friends. You see her with herself. There is an intimacy there of really observing someone’s life from each window. This movie allows you to experience Gloria’s life the way you experience your own. That’s the genius of director Sebastian Lelio.

And the dancing?

It was a lot of free dancing. I’m not a pro at dancing, clearly, but I wanted to be someone who enjoyed dancing. I trained with (choreographer) Mandy Moore, which was amazing. I needed to be someone who really felt joy dancing. And dancing is joy.

Why don’t we see more love stories on the big screen with people over 20?

I don’t know. I’m super interested in relationships and romance. But I don’t see it in the movies very often for people who are in their middle ages. I want to see those people trying to find a partner, too. The truth is a lot of us couple up. It’s what we do. And I find myself really attracted to those stories.

What is the goal these days when you look for roles?

So many roles for 50-somethng women involve her walking into a room and saying to a grown child, “You’re home from college!” That’s only one part of it. I want to find stories about real people, real relationships and real families. I want to use cinema to portray who we love and what we value.

What is the best part about acting?

I love every part. I love the rehearsals. I love being with the actors. I love reading the script. I love the whole collaborative process. You can never count on the results, but you can count on the feeling you have doing it.

Your dad was a military judge and you grew up all over the world.

We lived in Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, Alaska, New York, Virginia and Frankfurt, Germany. In a way, it was great acting training. I could reinvent myself to fit a new location.

Is it true that you had to change your name when you came to Hollywood?

Yes. I was Julie Smith, but there was already a Julie Anne and a Julie Smith and a Julie A. Smith. I went to join SAG and they said, “You have to choose another name.” My dad is Peter Moore Smith. My mother’s name is Anne Smith. I combined both names, so I wouldn’t hurt anyone’s feelings.

As one of the true redheads out there, do you feel like you’re part of a special club?

I do! It’s funny that whenever redheads see each other on the street, we nod or say hello. There is a redhead collective out there.

True or false: You have been mistaken for Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files”).

So many people are like, “Were you on ‘The X Files’?” People think all redheads look alike.

You’ve been with your husband for 22 years. What’s the secret?

I think it helps to turn the TV off. And you should never take the other person for granted.

You had a long-distance relationship before you married.

There is a spot where he would drop me off at LAX to go back to New York. Many years later, we were all there — Bart, our daughter, Liv, our son, Cal, and me. It brought tears to my eyes because I remember how we had to leave each other there when we were first together and before the kids. It reminded me of how lucky I am.

Entertainment
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing