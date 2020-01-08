Julie Andrews, Woody Allen among those sharing birth year with Elvis — PHOTOS

While “The King” is no longer with us, there are some rather notable people born in 1935 who are still making an impact.

Elvis Presley is shown in this 1957 file photo. (AP Photo/File)

Elvis Presley is seen in this 1964 portrait. (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley performs during a concert in Providence, R.I. on May 23, 1977, three months before his death. (AP Photo)

Actor Judd Hirsch attends the "Uncut Gems" premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Herb Alpert performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Thursday, May 4, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax watches during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball National League Divisional Series between the Dodgers and the Washington Nationals on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles as he reads from a book during an event at the Kirti Monastery in Dharmsala, India, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Gary Player hits out of a bunker onto the seventh green during the first round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Julie Andrews, right, and Christopher Plummer, cast members in the classic film "The Sound of Music," are interviewed together before a 50th anniversary screening of the film at the opening night gala of the 2015 TCM Classic Film Festival on Thursday, March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

US actor Donald Sutherland poses for photographers as he arrives at the opening ceremony of the 11th Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central France, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Elvis Presley would be celebrating his 85th birthday today if he hadn’t “left the building” back in 1977 at the age of 42.

He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi.

While “The King” is no longer with us, there are some rather notable people born in 1935 who are still making an impact.

Here’s a list of some of those people:

— Actor Robert Conrad (“The Wild Wild West,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep”), born March 1.

— Actor Judd Hirsch (“Taxi,” “Uncut Gems”), born March 15.

— Musician Herb Alpert (“A Taste of Honey”), born March 31.

— Singer Bobby Vinton (“Blue Velvet,” “My Melody of Love”), born April 16.

— Actor Charles Grodin (“Heaven Can Wait,” “Midnight Run”), born April 21.

— Dalai Lama, spiritual leader, born July 6.

— Actor Donald Sutherland (“M*A*S*H,” “Space Cowboys”), born July 17.

— Actress Julie Andrews (“The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins”), born Oct. 1.

— Singer Jerry Lee Lewis (“Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’”), born Sept. 29.

— Golfer and Hall of Famer Gary Player, born, Nov. 1.

— Director/actor Woody Allen (“Play It Again, Sam,” “Broadway Danny Rose”), born Dec. 1.

— Talk shot host Phil Donahue, born Dec. 21.

— Pitcher and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, born Dec. 30.