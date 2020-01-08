Julie Andrews, Woody Allen among those sharing birth year with Elvis — PHOTOS
While “The King” is no longer with us, there are some rather notable people born in 1935 who are still making an impact.
Elvis Presley would be celebrating his 85th birthday today if he hadn’t “left the building” back in 1977 at the age of 42.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1935, in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Here’s a list of some of those people:
— Actor Robert Conrad (“The Wild Wild West,” “Baa Baa Black Sheep”), born March 1.
— Actor Judd Hirsch (“Taxi,” “Uncut Gems”), born March 15.
— Musician Herb Alpert (“A Taste of Honey”), born March 31.
— Singer Bobby Vinton (“Blue Velvet,” “My Melody of Love”), born April 16.
— Actor Charles Grodin (“Heaven Can Wait,” “Midnight Run”), born April 21.
— Dalai Lama, spiritual leader, born July 6.
— Actor Donald Sutherland (“M*A*S*H,” “Space Cowboys”), born July 17.
— Actress Julie Andrews (“The Sound of Music,” “Mary Poppins”), born Oct. 1.
— Singer Jerry Lee Lewis (“Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’”), born Sept. 29.
— Golfer and Hall of Famer Gary Player, born, Nov. 1.
— Director/actor Woody Allen (“Play It Again, Sam,” “Broadway Danny Rose”), born Dec. 1.
— Talk shot host Phil Donahue, born Dec. 21.
— Pitcher and Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax, born Dec. 30.