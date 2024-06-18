68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Justin Timberlake arrested for driving while intoxicated, source says

Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the D ...
Justin Timberlake performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
More Stories
Nicolas Cage has a laugh during a grand opening event at the Philipp Plein boutique inside of t ...
Nicolas Cage leaves Las Vegas court, dismissed for jury duty
David Guetta performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the first night of the Electric Daisy C ...
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal
Las Vegas magician’s rates skyrocket after Magic Castle dustup
Las Vegas art now available in casino vending machines
The Associated Press
June 18, 2024 - 6:26 am
 

NEW YORK — Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The official said Timberlake was expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in Sag Harbor, on the eastern end of Long Island. The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Timberlake’s representatives did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phyllis Smith is seen at the Los Angeles premiere of "Inside Out" at the El Capitan ...
Phyllis Smith goes for the joy even in Sadness
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The 74-year-old actor gets emotional about returning to the role of Sadness in the much-anticipated sequel “Inside Out 2.”

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Graceland on the block? Elvis’ granddaughter sues to halt sale
recommend 2
Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight rescheduled after health episode
recommend 3
Disney opening attraction starring its first Black princess
recommend 4
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
recommend 5
McDonald’s fights back against viral $18 Big Mac meal reports
recommend 6
‘Baby Reindeer’ lawsuit: Woman who says she’s the real Martha sues for $170M