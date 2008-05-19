Lance Armstrong and Kate Hudson are certainly spending some quality time together.
KATE HUDSON, ARMSTRONG OUT ON TOWN
May 19, 2008 - 8:51 am
Lance Armstrong and Kate Hudson are certainly spending some quality time together.
See new home builder inventory in Las Vegas
HOMES
Explore life stories, offer condolences & send flowers.
OBITUARIES
Buy, Sell or just browse to see what's for sale
CLASSIFIEDS
Your best source of local jobs and career training
JOBS
Browse to see cars & trucks for sale from local dealers
AUTOS
You May Like