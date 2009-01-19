Celebrity

KELLY OSBORNE ARRESTED FOR SLAPPING GOSSIP COLUMNIST

January 19, 2009 - 3:51 pm
 

Kelly Osbourne has been arrested for allegedly slapping a journalist in a London nightclub last summer.

