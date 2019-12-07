62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Kiefer Sutherland bringing his band to Las Vegas

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 12:31 pm
 

The clock is ticking. One minute, two minutes, and then 18 minutes into an interview with Kiefer Sutherland, the question drops: Would he ever consider returning to his legendary “24” character Jack Bauer?

In his soft-spoken voice, the actor/musician who famously counted time down in clicks said, “If I know one thing in life it’s I’ve learned not to say no. When we finished the eighth season of ‘24,’ I said no. Then we came back and did a ninth season.”

“I miss Jack,” confessed the 52-year-old. “But I do have to wonder, ‘How many bad days can one guy have?’ Then I’ll answer it myself and say, ‘Maybe just one more.’ ”

While fans mull that one over, Sutherland is definitely spending a cool 24 hours in Vegas soon, not to act but to sing at Red Rock Resort on Saturday, Dec. 14. The star of films including “Stand By Me,” “The Lost Boys,” “A Few Good Men” and recently TV’s “Designated Survivor” will bring the Kiefer Sutherland Band to town. “Songs are the closest things I’ve ever had to a journal or diary,” said the intensely private actor.

What is your idea of the perfect Sunday?

Kiefer Sutherland: A perfect Sunday in Los Angeles is to sleep in, get up at 10 in the morning, turn on the television, and then the football starts. I end that at 10 that night. I love just watching the games. Add one good meal that I’ll probably make myself. Sunday is all about just taking it easy.

Are you excited to play Vegas?

Yeah, I’ve certainly been to Vegas many times in my life to play there. It’s such an honor to come to Vegas to work. You have so many great performers playing there on any given night, so it’s a real treat to be in the mix. It’s very nice to play at a venue for people who are from Vegas as much as it is for the people pass through the town. The locals really want to see a specific artist, which I find very flattering. Then there are people given tickets to a show who discover you, which is great, too.

When did you know that you wanted to sing?

It wasn’t calculated. Maybe I wish I had thought out a separate career in music. The truth is several years ago, I had a bunch of songs I wrote that I really liked. I thought about sending them to publishers to see if other artists might record them. I recorded a few as an example and people really liked the way the songs were sounding. I ended up making the first record and the response was so positive that I made a second.

What has been the most surprising thing about having a music career?

The thing is I have surprised the fans. I’ve spent 30 years as an actor, but I am not Jack Bauer. He’s a character. These songs are not from a character, but from me. They’re personal songs. For instance, I have a song about my mother and another about my daughter.”

How hard was it to reveal so much of your inner emotions in your songs?

I spent 30 years being quite private. With music, you have to share some personal moments — some happy, some sad. It might have felt uncomfortable at first to be revealing, but not anymore. I knew with music that I had to be really honest about myself. But it took a little while to get used to it. … I found there was an amazing reaction from the audience. I guess the best way to explain it is, on a good night, any preconceived notion audiences had about me or I had about them is changed. We walk away realizing we have so much more in common than we thought. … All of us face falling in love, heartbreak and the loss of a loved one. Those are the kind of things I write about. Writing songs has been a very cathartic experience for me.

Do you remember the first time you came to Vegas?

I do remember! I was 13 years old, and I came to visit my Dad (actor Donald Sutherland). It was me and my twin sister. We came from Canada to see Dad because his parents lived in Vegas. One night, Dad told me he was taking me to a show at Caesars Palace. I remember thinking, ‘Oh God, I have to go see some performer do dinner theater?’ Turns out, he took me to see Ann-Margret. It was one of the greatest shows I’d seen in my life. Ann-Margret killed it! I had a crush on her for the next 10 years. In fact, I have a picture of myself at 13 with Ann-Margret. There I am with really long hair and this goofy corduroy blazer. When my kids really want to embarrass me, they pull out that picture.

I know you’re a big hockey fan. Don’t want to start something here, but …

It’s so amazing that Vegas formed a team that went to the Stanley Cup Final. I’m a guy who comes from Toronto who cheers one of the premiere teams (Toronto Maple Leafs). We haven’t won a cup since 1967. It’s incredible what you guys did. I would love to go see the Vegas Golden Knights play. I hear it’s quite a party in your stadium.

What’s next for you on the big or small screen?

I just finished shooting an adaptation of “The Fugitive.” I got to work with director Stephen Hopkins. He did the first season of “24” as a director. It is one of the best scripts I’ve read in a very long time. I play Detective Clay Bryce who is trying to apprehend Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook). I’m the Tommy Lee Jones who is chasing the fugitive. The characters are just written so beautifully. I’m really excited to have people check it out.

Can you sense a hit show?

Every time you take on a project, you have all the hope in the world it will be good. Over a lifetime, some are good, some are not. This one I’m really excited about and I’m very proud.

So back to Jack … is there a chance? Our clock is ticking.

It was such a pleasure to do that character. It was the highlight of my career, and I miss him. Again, I’ve learned not to say no to anything. Maybe we’ll figure something out. I would not be the one person to say no. Last time we saw him, poor Jack was captured by the Chinese. We’ll see if something happens.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Elvis French Toast at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Alfie Szeprethy, executive chef at Toasted Gastrobrunch in Las Vegas, makes Elvis French Toast by layering banana, peanut butter and bacon between brioche and grilling it in French toast batter. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cosmopolitan Tree Lighting Starts the Las Vegas Holiday Season - VIDEO
With a flip of an actual switch the Cosmopolitan lit their tree to signal the start of the Las Vegas holiday season. Golden Knights favorites Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty were on hand to help with the event and skate around the rink with fans. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
THE LATEST