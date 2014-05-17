Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to celebrate wedding in Italy

U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence on May 24, an official from the mayor’s office confirmed on Friday.

Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian arrive to attend Givenchy's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2014 fashion collection in Paris. (AP Photo/Zacharie Scheurer, file)

A couple looks at the Florence Santa Maria del Fiore Basilica, with Giotto's bell tower, left, Brunelleschi's dome, from Forte Belvedere, Italy. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West will get married at Florence's imposing 16th century Belvedere Fort on May 24, a spokeswoman at the Florence mayor's office said Friday, May 16, 2014. The couple rented the fort, located next to Florence's famed Boboli Gardens, for 300,000 euros ($410,000). Di Lupo said a Protestant minister will preside, spokeswoman Elisa Di Lupo said. The 36-year-old rapper proposed to the reality star on her 33rd birthday in October 2013 renting out San Francisco's AT&T Park for the occasion. There has been no explicit confirmation from either Kardashian or West. In an email Thursday to The Associated Press, Kardashian's representative Ina Treciokas said she wasn't able to comment on reports about the nuptials. (AP Photo/Francesco Bellini)

FLORENCE, Italy — U.S. television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West will celebrate their wedding in Florence on May 24, an official from the mayor’s office confirmed on Friday.

The official said the couple had rented the 16th century Belvedere Fort for 300,000 euros ($411,100) for the occasion, which will be presided over by a Protestant pastor.

However, as the castle is not an authorized site for weddings, there was some question about whether the event will be an officially recognized marriage ceremony or a celebration with some looser status.

Asked how he was feeling as the day approached, West told the local La Nazione daily: “Quite emotional. But very happy. I’m a romantic: I gave Kim a wall of flowers for Mother’s Day. Family is everything for me, it’s the antidote to the stresses of fame. Family and creativity relax me.”

The couple will be accompanied by their daughter North, who West said was “conceived here, among the masterpieces of the Renaissance”.

“It was our first honeymoon. It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the world, for me, it’s the most beautiful in Europe.”

Representatives for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to requests for comment.