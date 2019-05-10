Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West welcome baby boy

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. Kardashian West said she’s done with traditional baby showers after three but thinks her kids benefit from a party ahead of the birth to help them celebrate the surrogacy situation. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kardashian West tweet Friday: “He’s here and he’s perfect!” A spokeswoman said in an email, “They are not sharing any additional details at this time.”

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who’s a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple’s second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she’s studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.