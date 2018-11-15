Kim Porter, model and mother of Diddy’s children, dies

Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.

Sean "P. Diddy" Combs arrives with Kim Porter for the 77th Academy Awards Sunday, Feb. 27, 2005, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

LOS ANGELES — Kim Porter, Diddy’s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died.

A representative for Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed the death of the 47-year-old on Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

Diddy and Porter, a former model, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters. Combs also has three other children with other women.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Quincy Brown appears on the Fox series “Star.”