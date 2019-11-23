52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Celebrity

Kristen Bell discusses ‘Frozen 2,’ what it can teach kids

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 5:39 pm
 

Let it go? Kristen Bell refuses to for a good reason. Who knew that “Frozen” was a parenting device?

“When I see that look in their eye, where they’re about to ring each other’s necks, I’ll say, ‘Hmmm, what would Anna and Elsa do in this moment? Do you think they would pinch and kick each other?” said the mom to Delta Bell, 4, and Lincoln, 6, with actor husband Dax Shepard.

“Sometimes, it even works!” said the 39-year-old California native with a laugh.

In sequel to 2013’s megahit “Frozen,” Anna (Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Olaf (Josh Gad) must go on a trek to figure out how Elsa got her powers. The enchanted forest seems to have the answers, despite the fact that it has been cursed.

Does Bell, who also stars on the last season of “The Good Place,” croon the new soundtrack around the house? “It’s never cool when it’s your mom singing those songs,” she said. “If I even start to sing, my kids shut me down real quick.”

Review-Journal: What is your idea of an ideal Sunday?

Kristen Bell: Maybe we make an egg sandwich and then go visit Griffith Park. We like to explore. A great day is going to Mammoth Mountain to play in the snow if it’s winter or just go for a hike. I love the peace there. … If we’re home, maybe we’re planting in the garden or take a bike ride. We might finish up with dinner and a family dance party in the living room.

In “Frozen 2,” Anna and Elsa are at crossroads. Should they rule together? Can they go out there alone, but are they too co-dependent?

Anna for the whole movie is working on her co-dependency. She doesn’t know what to do alone. I know that feeling well. It’s easy to live for other people, but when you’re finally alone … what do you do? When I’m alone in my own house, I’m literally like, “What do I do now?” But instead of being co-dependent, a more grown-up Anna’s belief and drive make her stand next to her sister no matter what.

Do you share any traits with your animated Anna?

I tried to infuse a ton of me into Anna. I do think we have that same spirit of we can get it done.

When was the first time you met your screen sister, Idina Menzel?

We were both cast in the first “Frozen,” and I was told by Disney to go to Idina’s house to prepare a song. It was very cool and terrifying. So, I drove to her house, stood by her piano, and my palms were literally sweating as I sang. We stopped, Idina put her hand on my shoulder and said, “You sound so beautiful.” I was melting! Later, we ended up singing together in this lovely harmony at the first read through.

Your character Anna has the on-screen romance, but a modern one.

I love that her on-screen love isn’t there to save the day. He does ride in, but says to Anna, “I’m here. What do you need?” Another moment in the movie, something happens and she’s worried about their relationship. He says, “It’s OK. My love is not fragile.” What I really love about this couple is that their feelings are real.

What message do you hope these movies teach your daughters?

I really hope that the movies teach them that they are capable of going out into the world to accomplish things or not accomplish things. The message is even if something seems unattainable, you can still try if you have the drive.

And you sneak some history lessons into “Frozen 2.”

It puts this very complex idea in front of kids in this simple way. It asks kids: “Have you ever thought about how past generations maybe didn’t behave that great or could have done it better?” We nudge them and say, “It’s about learning from the past and evolving as a new generation.” But in order to evolve, you have to learn from history. That’s why we all love origin stories. I think deep down, we want betterment for humanity.

Is it OK to have kids a bit on the edge of their seat during a movie?

We don’t give kids enough credit. We want them to be happy, but we don’t give them the chance to digest complex situations. In this movie, we ask: “Kids, what do you do when you feel shy or vulnerable or even incredibly powerful.” I don’t think through movies we need to tell kids the world is scary. If there is a story that has resolution, it’s OK to have a few edge-of-their-seat moments.

Did you really tell your kids the plot of “Frozen 2?”

I told my kids everything. There I was with my script trying to be the cool mom. I was like, “Do you want to know what happens?” They were so excited and then it dawned on me that I was in breach of my contract. … I did tell the girls it was very important that they didn’t share this at school.

What is the most romantic thing Dax Shepard has done for you?

Dax knew that I loved sloths. I used to Google cute baby sloths at night to relax. He was directing a movie and had an animal wrangler on it. One day, he asked, “Do you have a sloth?” Dax came home on my birthday and locked up the dogs, which was weird. … He set up a sloth habitat in the living room, so I could interact with a sloth for a few hours. I was crying and crying. It was such a beautiful gift. I was so overwhelmed that the man I loved found a sloth for me.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Views of the first Las Vegas Pizza Festival - VIDEO
The inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival, held Nov. 16 at the Industrial Event Space, drew 1,500 pizza lovers to sample the wares of 20 local pizza makers. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights documentary premiere brings out emotions - VIDEO
A couple of thousand ticket-holders braved marathon traffic and road closures to arrive at T-Mobile Arena three hours before game time to watch the long-in-the-works documentary. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon attracts 35,000-plus runners - VIDEO
More than 35,000 are registered to run in this year’s marathon or half-marathon. They’ll start their journey at 4:30 p.m. and conclude it under the neon lights on the Strip. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heather Bray, as Elvis, wins women’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon - VIDEO
Heather Bray completed the 26.2-mile course Sunday in 3 hours, 13 minutes for her first marathon victory. She had run in two others, posting faster times in both. But the costume was heavier than her usual workout garb. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bobby Flay Celebrates 15 Years Of Mesa Grill at Caesars Palace
Bobby Flay talks about his Mesa Grill restaurant at Caesars Palace celebrating e its 15th anniversary. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoked Sazerac at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas
Chase Jefferies, a bartender at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Las Vegas, makes a Smoked Sazerac by shaking Hennessy, Bulleit Rye, Pernod Absinthe, maple syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters with ice, then filling a snifter with applewood smoke and pouring the drink over an oversized ice cube. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Red Rock Canyon free to all Monday for Veterans Day - VIDEO
In honor of Veterans Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Monday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist dedicates heart sculpture on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Artist Katy Boynton dedicated her sculpture depicting a giant steel heart to the Las Vegas community Saturday night outside Fashion Show mall. (James Schaeffer /Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Warm Salt-Roasted Beets at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Las Vegas
Chris Yamauchi, sous chef at La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway at Wynn Las Vegas, roasts fresh beets for three hours, peels, cubes and chills them, then sautés them with butter, sherry vinegar and black pepper and tops with goat cheese and pistachios. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
O.J. Simpson files lawsuit against The Cosmopolitan over TMZ story - VIDEO
A lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas defamed O.J. Simpson when hotel employees told TMZ he was kicked out of the casino “for belligerence” in November 2017. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smith Center will now be charging $5 fee to park - VIDEO
Patrons now have to pay to park to attend events at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in downtown, continuing a recent trend in the Las Vegas Valley. (James Schaeffer / Review-Journal)
Prove you're a local: Try to pronounce these Nevada cities - VIDEO
Try your hand at pronouncing these Nevada cities and watch as other locals from Downtown Summerlin attempt to get the names right along with you. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Cochinita Pibil Tacos at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas
Lola Vasquez, a cook at Santos Guisados Tacos & Beer in Las Vegas, makes Cochinita Pibil Tacos by rubbing a pork shoulder with signature seasoning, marinating it in a mixture of achiote, peppercorns, clove, cumin, salt and fresh lime and orange juices and roasting overnight. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Joey D'Ambrosio talks about playing on "Rock Around the Clock" - VIDEO
Saxophonist Joey D'Ambrosio, who lives in Henderson, was a member of Bill Haley & His Comets. “People were looking for something new,” D’Ambrosio said. "When they heard ‘Rock Around the Clock,’ there was something about that record that turned them on.” (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nation’s Largest Student Farmers Market
600 students participate in massive farmers market, Oct. 23,2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Giant Student Farmers Market in Las Vegas
The largest student-run farmers market in the country involved 600 kids from more than 50 schools in the Las Vegas area selling fruits and vegetables grown at their schools. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ryan Reaves beer special in the Las Vegas Arts District - VIDEO
James Manos of Able Baker Brewing talks about offering a Golden Knights game-day promotion to celebrate partner Ryan Reaves at its Main Street tasting room. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress of "Mixed-ish" - VIDEO
Interview with Las Vegas native Ethan William Childress, a young star of the new ABC comedy "Mixed-ish." (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review -Journal) @bizutesfaye
Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s in Las Vegas makes horseradish potato chips - VIDEO
Sean Gassaway, room chef at the Sourdough Cafe at Arizona Charlie’s Decatur in Las Vegas, makes horseradish potato chips by heating prepared horseradish to remove some of the moisture, mixing it with kosher salt and further dehydrating it, tossing it with house-made chips and serving it as a monthly special with a bratwurst on a roll, sauerkraut, spicy mustard and a cup of cheese dip. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Central Perk coffee shop opens for business
As part of Saturday’s “Friends” Fan Experience at New York-New York hotel-casino, the artist Nathan Sawaya debuts his life-size, 700-square-foot re-creation of the show’s Central Perk coffee shop that’s constructed entirely out of Lego bricks. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Binion's debuts a spinning bar overlooking Fremont Street Experience - VIDEO
Binion's debuted its spinning bar inside the Whiskey Licker Up Saloon. The Rotating bar only goes at one full rotation per 15 minutes overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Green Eggs and Ham at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas
Scott Simon, executive chef at Carson Kitchen in Las Vegas, makes a Green Eggs and Ham Flatbread with pistou, smoked mozzarella, tasso ham and eggs. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas supermarket has a full-service wine and beer bar - VIDEO
Smith’s Marketplace on Skye Canyon Park Drive draws 300 people a day to socialize in what has become a neighborhood gathering spot. (James Schaeffer/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Memorabilia Exhibition
The 2,600-square-foot exhibit, which is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays to Mondays through Jan. 31, spans eras and genres alike. There are numerous rare and never-before-seen items here, featuring artists from ZZ Top to Nine Inch Nails, Bo Diddley to Britney Spears. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith is shown performing on the bar in the onstage VIP section at Park The ...
A night with Aerosmith from rock’s top perch
By / RJ

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is in close proximity to Aerosmith, not just spiritually but in fact. I’m seated in a group so close to the band you can actually catch the distinctive scent of Steven Tyler. Not sure what it is, sort of a citrus-berry-macho-musk fragrance. I call it Sweet Emotion.