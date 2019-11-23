Kristen Bell discusses ‘Frozen 2,’ what it can teach kids

Kristen Bell attends the world premiere of "Frozen", on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

This image released by Disney shows characters Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, and Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from "Frozen 2." (Disney via AP)

Let it go? Kristen Bell refuses to for a good reason. Who knew that “Frozen” was a parenting device?

“When I see that look in their eye, where they’re about to ring each other’s necks, I’ll say, ‘Hmmm, what would Anna and Elsa do in this moment? Do you think they would pinch and kick each other?” said the mom to Delta Bell, 4, and Lincoln, 6, with actor husband Dax Shepard.

“Sometimes, it even works!” said the 39-year-old California native with a laugh.

In sequel to 2013’s megahit “Frozen,” Anna (Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Olaf (Josh Gad) must go on a trek to figure out how Elsa got her powers. The enchanted forest seems to have the answers, despite the fact that it has been cursed.

Does Bell, who also stars on the last season of “The Good Place,” croon the new soundtrack around the house? “It’s never cool when it’s your mom singing those songs,” she said. “If I even start to sing, my kids shut me down real quick.”

Review-Journal: What is your idea of an ideal Sunday?

Kristen Bell: Maybe we make an egg sandwich and then go visit Griffith Park. We like to explore. A great day is going to Mammoth Mountain to play in the snow if it’s winter or just go for a hike. I love the peace there. … If we’re home, maybe we’re planting in the garden or take a bike ride. We might finish up with dinner and a family dance party in the living room.

In “Frozen 2,” Anna and Elsa are at crossroads. Should they rule together? Can they go out there alone, but are they too co-dependent?

Anna for the whole movie is working on her co-dependency. She doesn’t know what to do alone. I know that feeling well. It’s easy to live for other people, but when you’re finally alone … what do you do? When I’m alone in my own house, I’m literally like, “What do I do now?” But instead of being co-dependent, a more grown-up Anna’s belief and drive make her stand next to her sister no matter what.

Do you share any traits with your animated Anna?

I tried to infuse a ton of me into Anna. I do think we have that same spirit of we can get it done.

When was the first time you met your screen sister, Idina Menzel?

We were both cast in the first “Frozen,” and I was told by Disney to go to Idina’s house to prepare a song. It was very cool and terrifying. So, I drove to her house, stood by her piano, and my palms were literally sweating as I sang. We stopped, Idina put her hand on my shoulder and said, “You sound so beautiful.” I was melting! Later, we ended up singing together in this lovely harmony at the first read through.

Your character Anna has the on-screen romance, but a modern one.

I love that her on-screen love isn’t there to save the day. He does ride in, but says to Anna, “I’m here. What do you need?” Another moment in the movie, something happens and she’s worried about their relationship. He says, “It’s OK. My love is not fragile.” What I really love about this couple is that their feelings are real.

What message do you hope these movies teach your daughters?

I really hope that the movies teach them that they are capable of going out into the world to accomplish things or not accomplish things. The message is even if something seems unattainable, you can still try if you have the drive.

And you sneak some history lessons into “Frozen 2.”

It puts this very complex idea in front of kids in this simple way. It asks kids: “Have you ever thought about how past generations maybe didn’t behave that great or could have done it better?” We nudge them and say, “It’s about learning from the past and evolving as a new generation.” But in order to evolve, you have to learn from history. That’s why we all love origin stories. I think deep down, we want betterment for humanity.

Is it OK to have kids a bit on the edge of their seat during a movie?

We don’t give kids enough credit. We want them to be happy, but we don’t give them the chance to digest complex situations. In this movie, we ask: “Kids, what do you do when you feel shy or vulnerable or even incredibly powerful.” I don’t think through movies we need to tell kids the world is scary. If there is a story that has resolution, it’s OK to have a few edge-of-their-seat moments.

Did you really tell your kids the plot of “Frozen 2?”

I told my kids everything. There I was with my script trying to be the cool mom. I was like, “Do you want to know what happens?” They were so excited and then it dawned on me that I was in breach of my contract. … I did tell the girls it was very important that they didn’t share this at school.

What is the most romantic thing Dax Shepard has done for you?

Dax knew that I loved sloths. I used to Google cute baby sloths at night to relax. He was directing a movie and had an animal wrangler on it. One day, he asked, “Do you have a sloth?” Dax came home on my birthday and locked up the dogs, which was weird. … He set up a sloth habitat in the living room, so I could interact with a sloth for a few hours. I was crying and crying. It was such a beautiful gift. I was so overwhelmed that the man I loved found a sloth for me.