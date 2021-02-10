Larry Flynt, Hustler founder and Las Vegas club owner, dies

He passed Wednesday morning in Los Angeles from heart failure, his family said.

In this Oct. 26, 2007 file photo, Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt arrives at the premiere of the documentary 'Larry Flynt: The Right to be Left Alone' at The Paley Center for Media in New York. (AP Photo/Gary He, File)

Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt is surrounded by heavy security as he arrives at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, March 19, 1979 for the start of his trial on obscenity charges. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

TMZ is reporting that Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt has died.

Flynt died Wednesday morning in Los Angeles from heart failure, his family told TMZ.

He also operated Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club at 6007 Dean Martin Drive.

The club, home of “Sexxy,” was among three clubs suspended during Super Bowl weekend.

Flynt began as an Ohio strip club owner. He had built Hustler into an adult entertainment empire while championing First Amendment rights. He was shot by a sniper in 1978 and was paralyzed from the waist down.

Brian Gross, founder of Las Vegas agency BSG Public Relations, worked with Flynt on a few projects, including his Hustler Hollywood adult stores across the country. Gross helped manage the Hustler store in Las Vegas from 2014-16.

“I always appreciated his hard work, dedication, and how he stood up for the entire adult industry,” siad Gross, who for years has also led the PR efforts at the annual Adult Entertainment Expo (AEE) in Las Vegas.”I appreciate the time and opportunities that I had to work for his incredible brands and businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.