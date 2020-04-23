Las Vegas celebrities step up for charitable All In Challenge

Among the prizes, Dana White is offering “the biggest, baddest UFC fan experience that we’ve ever done” to support food-related charities.

UFC president Dana White addresses the media during a press conference on Friday, July 5, 2019, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As social media challenges go, it’s certainly more productive than scarfing down cinnamon or that quarantine-induced trend of putting on a shirt while performing a handstand.

There’s a strong Las Vegas presence to the All In Challenge, the viral campaign created by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin that encourages celebrities to donate a prized item or create a one-of-a-kind experience, then challenge their famous friends to do the same, all in the name of feeding the needy.

Among the local experiences, winners can spend a UFC weekend in Las Vegas with Dana White and Halle Berry, play golf with Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant or sing with Boyz II Men on stage at The Mirage.

The campaign’s combination of auctions and raffles had pulled in more than $17 million Thursday. All proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen. (For additional experiences and more information, including when the bidding closes for each lot, see allinchallenge.com.)

“We’re going through an unprecedented time, and I want you to know that we’re all in this together, and nobody should have to wonder where they’re going to get their next meal,” White said in a video announcing his prize package. “That’s why I’m excited to donate the biggest, baddest UFC fan experience that we’ve ever done.”

That experience includes a private MMA training session at the UFC Performance Institute with Forrest Griffin and Valentina Shevchenko, dinner with Halle Berry and tickets to sit with her in White’s VIP section during a Las Vegas pay-per-view card.

Bryant is offering up a round of golf at The Summit Club, plus lunch with him. The Boyz II Men package includes the chance to join them for a song, dinner and drinks after the show and a case of Boyz II Men Harmony wine.

Las Vegas natives Kyle and Kurt Busch are among the other celebrities going all-in. Kyle is offering pre-race time with him, access to the drivers meeting and team lunch, along with signed swag, at any upcoming NASCAR weekend. Kurt’s experience includes meeting him before the spring 2021 race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, four suite passes and four hot passes to the garages and pit road.

You and two friends can join Cy Young winner CC Sabathia at a Las Vegas Raiders game. The experience includes pregame sideline passes at Allegiant Stadium, where you’ll watch the game from a luxury suite, along with dinner at Carbone.

Jimmy Kimmel is donating the chance to sit in with his “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” house band once production returns to his Hollywood studio. The band, The Cletones, is led by Kimmel’s childhood friend and fellow Clark High grad Cleto Escobedo III.

You and a guest can take part in “a day of magic” with David Copperfield. The MGM Grand headliner promises to levitate you and cut off your head — in a magic-y way — and give you a tour, accompanied by David Blaine, of his magic museum in Las Vegas.

UNLV grad Guy Fieri is planning a trip to the mythical realm of Flavortown. His winner and a guest will help make an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” including eating and appearing on camera. They’ll also get a private cooking lesson from Fieri and a ride in his 1968 Camaro.

The Chainsmokers, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, are letting their winner have dinner with them and hang out in their DJ booth during one of their Las Vegas shows.

Poker legend Phil Hellmuth is offering a two-hour poker lesson for up to nine people.

