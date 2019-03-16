Las Vegas street renamed Robin Leach Lane — VIDEO

Larry Ruvo, left, visits with the late Robin Leach's son, Steve Leach and his daughter Gianna, 10, during a unveiling ceremony for Robin Leach Lane running between the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Friday, March 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Larry Ruvo uses champagne to christen Robin Leach Lane running between the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Friday, March 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes, from left, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman Larry Ruvo, Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear and Michael Severino unveil Robin Leach Lane running between the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas Friday, March 15, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

For years, Robin Leach dedicated himself to supporting the mission of keeping memory alive. As of Friday, a dedicated namesake street will help keep alive the memory of Robin Leach.

The stretch of Clark Avenue that connects The Smith Center for the Performing Arts to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health was renamed Robin Leach Lane in a ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The former host of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and made the city his home ever since. The local entertainment writer and philanthropist donated his time, money and voice to supporting the clinic.

“So many people heard Leach’s magical voice through the years,” Larry Ruvo said. “But what they don’t know is he got paid for it. And they don’t know that all those proceeds were donated to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center.”

The ceremony was held on the eve of the 23rd annual Power of Love gala, the Ruvo Center’s primary fundraising vehicle and generates the majority of annual revenue needed to provide service, care and resources for patients and their caregivers in the fight against neurocognitive diseases.

At Friday’s ceremony, hosted by Leach’s friend and colleague, the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes, Mayor Carolyn Goodman addressed about 50 of Leach’s family members and friends, recalling flying down the Fremont Street zipline with Leach.

“Oscar and I would watch ‘Lifestyles,” she said. “How could you not fall in love with him immediately? Then he came to Las Vegas and he was so supportive, he was involved in so many charitable events and not just donating. He was there.”

Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear took to the lectern, calling the decision to dedicate the street a no-brainer.

“Only in Vegas could you do something like this,” he said, referencing how quickly the street was dedicated following Leach’s death on Aug. 24 after suffering a stroke several months earlier.

Ruvo encouraged the crowd to don a Cleveland Clinic baseball cap, which he said Leach always wore.

“This sign means a great deal to his family, but it also speaks to the spirit of Las Vegas,” Ruvo said. “This is a can-do city. I don’t know any other city in the country where you get an important street this quickly for an important man.”

Ruvo closed the ceremony by christening the street sign with a spray of champagne as Leach’s “Lifestyles” send-off played over the speakers.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.