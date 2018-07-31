Celebrity

Legendary Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek hints at retirement

July 31, 2018 - 4:04 am
 

What is 2020?

The answer is: When is longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek contemplating he will retire?

The 78-year-0ld game show host told a Fox News program hosted by Harvey Levin of TMZ on Monday there is a 50-50 [chance] and a little less” that he will negotiate a new contract when his current one ends in 2020.

Trebek has been hosting the show since 1984.

He offered up a couple of possible replacements.

“I mentioned to our producer not so long ago that the fellow that does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings — they should consider him,” he told TMZ.

That fellow is 29-year-old Alex Faust, who said he was surprised and flattered by Trebek’s “kind words.”

Trebek also said CNN legal analyst and attorney Laura Coates would be a good choice to follow in his footsteps.

Coates responded on Twitter by saying, “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying”.

The Jeopardy! fan site listed CNN’s Anderson Cooper as the favorite to replace Trebek.

Earlier this year, Trebek had brain surgery to remove blood clots after falling in October.

