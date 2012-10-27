LIL WAYNE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL

Lil Wayne has been released from the hospital following a bout of what was originally reported as "seizure-like symptoms." It has since been revealed the he was suffering from an extreme migraine and dehydration. The rapper’s management team says that he is now on "mandated rest." Lil Wayne’s management, Blue Print Group, also stated that he will return to work soon — he’s currently working on a follow-up album to 2011’s The Carter IV. He himself has not posted anything on Twitter since the incident, but Blue Print Group says he’s appreciative of his fans’ love and support.