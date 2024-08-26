95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Mariah Carey’s mother and sister died on the same day. The singer says her ‘heart is broken’

Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The C ...
Mariah Carey performs at the grand opening of her new exclusive engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live at Dolby Live at Park MGM on April 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation)
FILE - Mariah Carey appears with her mother Patricia and daughter Monroe during a ceremony hono ...
FILE - Mariah Carey appears with her mother Patricia and daughter Monroe during a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2015. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
More Stories
Dustin Drai plants one on his father, Victor, at Drai's After Hours' 25th anniversary at the Cr ...
Comedy moving into famous Las Vegas Strip nightclub
The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunda ...
iHeartRadio Festival adds three superstars to Las Vegas return
R&B pioneers premiering at Strip venue
Selena Gomez with Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short in a scene from Season 4 of "Only Murder ...
‘Only Murders’ star Selena Gomez lives to take chances
By Kaitlyn Huamani Associated Press
August 26, 2024 - 4:56 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Mariah Carey’s mother Patricia and sister Alison both died on the same day, the singer said Monday.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the Las Vegas headliner said in a statement.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the statement continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

The Times Union reported Monday that Alison, who was largely estranged from Carey, died at 63 from complications with her organ function and that she had been in hospice care.

People Magazine first reported the news of their deaths and Carey’s statement.

Patricia was a Juilliard-trained opera singer who Carey credits as an inspiration to her from a young age.

“I would sing little tunes around the house, to my mother’s delight. And she always encouraged me,” she wrote in her 2020 memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Patricia was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, the singer’s father. The parents divorced when the “Vision of Love” singer was 3. Carey grew up in Suffolk County on Long Island and lived primarily with her mother after her parents’ divorce. Her father died of cancer in 2002 at age 72.

Carey detailed her complicated relationship with her mother and her sister in her memoir, in which she wrote that she and her mother often clashed, causing her to feel “so much pain and confusion,” and accused her sister of putting her in unsafe situations as a child.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions,” Carey wrote in the book. “Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

Carey maintained contact with her mother and even recorded a duet of “O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus” for the singer’s second Christmas album in 2010.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selena Gomez with Steve Martin, left, and Martin Short in a scene from Season 4 of "Only Murder ...
‘Only Murders’ star Selena Gomez lives to take chances
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“Life is about being able to take chances and figure it out along the way,” she says. “We all want that feeling when you’re excited and nervous at the same time.”

FILE - Vice President Al Gore, left, fields questions about his recommendations to reduce gover ...
Phil Donahue, legendary talk show host, dies at 88
By Julie Carr Smyth The Associated Press

His pioneering daytime talk show launched an indelible television genre that brought success to Oprah Winfrey, Montel Williams, Ellen DeGeneres and many others.

MORE STORIES