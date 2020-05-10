Mark Ruffalo takes serious turn with new HBO series

Mark Ruffalo portrays identical twins in the new HBO limited series, “I Know This Much Is True,” premiering on May 10.

He believes in an actor’s right to choose. Serious drama versus saving the universe? Mark Ruffalo does not play favorites.

“My favorite is acting,” says the man who doubles as the Hulk. “As an actor, you can do anything, including making life a little easier for those in the audience.

“I feel like we’ve lost our way from each other,” the 52-year-old says, calling from his home on a weekday. “I think what we need is love first and foremost … and then some good storytelling doesn’t hurt.”

Ruffalo, stars as identical twins in the new HBO limited series “I Know This Much Is True,” which premieres Sunday. He plays Dominick and Thomas, brothers from Three Rivers, Connecticut, on different tracks in life. Loyal Dominick spends a lifetime as caretaker for his brother, Thomas, who suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

The stellar cast of the series, written and directed by Derek Cianfrance, includes Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Bruce Greenwood, Juliette Lewis and Kathryn Hahn. Ruffalo also serves as an executive producer.

Review-Journal: How is life in quarantine for you and your wife, Sunrise?

Mark Ruffalo: It’s good. I have three kids (Keen, 19, Bella, 15, Odette, 13) and I’m the cook in the house, so I’m doing a lot of time in the kitchen. But it’s really nice in a way. Your kids get a little older and they’re with friends. I’m grateful just to spend this extra time with my family.

What are weekends like during normal times?

We live in New York City, so I’m always out on the streets people-watching and just exploring this great city. I miss that right now.

How did you play very different twins in “I Know This Much Is True?”

The twins had to be filmed at different times. Basically, we filmed all the scenes where I was raging as Dominick, the caretaker. The director had me do all these pushups before we shot his scenes, so my veins bulged and I looked angry. I even lost 20 pounds before playing him. Then we went away for six weeks after all that was shot and I gained 30 pounds. That’s when we filmed all the Thomas scenes. Thomas had spent his life in and out of institutions. He was thicker. He moved differently. He was on meds. These were two distinct characters.

How did you gain 30 pounds in six weeks?

I tried to be somewhat healthy about it, but the truth is I just ate a lot. When you’re force-feeding yourself some of the romance of food leaves.

Did the character of Thomas affect your own mindset?

Thomas hears voices. I was imagining that life. There were a couple of weeks where I was just staying by myself, going down into the heart of this mental illness and studying it. I guess I was really afraid to play it. I wanted to tell it as honestly as possible.

In your long career who has given you the best acting advice?

David Fincher, who directed me in “Zodiac,” once said, “When you’re an actor, you’re always rushing to say the words. You think that’s really important. But you could slow down a little bit. You could take your time.” I learned that there is a fine line between rushing and being. What happens in the space when you’re not rushing is the character.

Describe your experience playing the Hulk — and is it over?

It has been mind-blowing. The melding of the two characters — Bruce and Hulk — seemed to be the final installment of the Banner-Hulk relationship. They made peace with each other. So, is there a future? I don’t know. I still want to see the movie where Banner and Hulk have to battle it out and the Professor is the brainchild of that fight. Kevin Feige (Marvel chief creative officer), are you listening? We want Professor Hulk!

So many thought “Avengers: Endgame” was the perfect movie. What would you change?

I’d like to see Black Widow and Banner give it more of a college try.

What would surprise people about you? Any guilty pleasures?

I geek out on documentaries. I love them. This is not someone’s interpretation of real life. Real people are the real artists. Their art is just talking about life.

Do your kids think it’s cool that you’re the Hulk?

Not anymore. They do think it’s cool when Robert Downey Jr. calls the house. I understand. It is cool.