Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub, sources say

Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Jan. 13, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — “Friends” star Mathew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death.

There was no sign of foul play, the sources added.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.