Celebrity

Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub, sources say

Richard Winton, Los Angeles Times
October 28, 2023 - 6:06 pm
 
Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour a ...
Matthew Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on Jan. 13, 2017, in Pasadena, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — “Friends” star Mathew Perry was found dead Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities responded about 4 p.m. to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death.

There was no sign of foul play, the sources added.

Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

