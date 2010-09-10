Celebrity

MAYWEATHER ARRESTED FOR GRAND LARCENY

September 10, 2010 - 10:03 am
 

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been booked on charges of grand larceny related to Thursday’s domestic violence incident against an ex-girlfriend, Las Vegas police confirmed Friday.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like