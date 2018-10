Drew and Jonathan Scott of HGTV’s “Property Brothers” will sign copies of their first picture book, “Builder Brothers Big Plans,” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place.

Jonathan and Drew Scott, who star on the HGTV's "Property Brothers," relax in their Las Vegas home. (Tonya Harvey/Real Estate Millions)

Attendees must purchase the book for $19.48 through discoverykidslv.org.

Each purchase, which must be done in advance, will allow admission for two people, the opportunity to get your book signed and a photo with the authors.