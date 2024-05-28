71°F
Mike Tyson ‘doing great’ after medical emergency on flight to LA

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match press conference at ...
Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix/TNS)
Johnny Wactor attends the "Silent River" opening night theatrical premiere at Laemmle Glendale ...
‘General Hospital’ actor shot dead in Los Angeles robbery
Morgan Spurlock of the CNN series "Inside Man" poses at the CNN Worldwide All-Star Party, on Fr ...
‘Super Size Me’ documentarian, Morgan Spurlock, dies
Taylor Swift pays tribute to 1920s ‘It girl,’ Southern Nevadan Clara Bow
A 1967 Vanden Plas Princess 4-litre Limousine “Siegfried & Roy Show Car” is up for auction. ...
Tigers not included: Siegfried & Roy’s former limos up for auction
Julia Wick Los Angeles Times
May 28, 2024 - 5:23 am
 

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson had a medical emergency Sunday on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said Monday.

Tyson “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing,” his representative said in a statement to The Times. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

Tyson is now “doing great,” according to the representative.

Tyson, 57, has been preparing to fight 27-year-old YouTube influencer Jake Paul on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. Tyson reigned as a world champion from 1987 to 1990, but retired from professional boxing in 2005 — when Paul was a child.

The fight will be televised live on Netflix; the streaming giant has expanded its push into live entertainment in recent months with “The Roast of Tom Brady” and the multipart “John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A.” They also signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment to move the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling series “Monday Night Raw” to the streamer starting next year.

Tyson — who was once boxing’s youngest-ever heavyweight world champion — will be 58 when he faces off against Paul at AT&T Stadium this summer.

The boxer’s long saga in and out of the sport has included heavyweight titles, prison time, a memoir, a well-known cameo in “The Hangover” and, perhaps most infamously, biting off a small chunk of fellow boxer Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 fight.

On Monday morning, Paul appeared to respond to Tyson’s medical incident and subsequent questions about the upcoming fight on the social platform X, writing that people make things up “before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed #PaulTyson.”

Tyson, who is considered one of boxing’s all-time greats, has praised the brash Youtuber and former Disney Channel star in the past, saying last year that Paul’s embrace of the sport was helping put bodies in seats.

Like Tyson, the influencer-turned-fighter has also courted controversy in the past: He threw a massive house party during the summer 2020 height of the COVID-19 pandemic that sparked ire from Calabasas’ mayor, among other issues.

Theresa Braine, New York Daily News

Actor Johnny Wactor, known for playing Brando Corbin on “General Hospital,” was shot dead during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles, family members and his agent said Sunday.

By Mark Kennedy AP Entertainment Writer

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life’s work, famously eating only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died at age 53.

