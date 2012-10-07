MILA KUNIS NAMED SEXIEST WOMAN ALIVE BY ‘ESQUIRE’

In a move we dare anyone to disagree with, Esquire magazine has named Mila Kunis its Sexiest Woman Alive for 2012. "If I wanted to charm the pants off you, I could," Mila says in her interview. We think she has a right to be confident in her abilities. While we’re sure Mila gets a kick out of this type of attention (who wouldn’t?), the actress, who’s dating her former That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher, says she doesn’t let herself get too attached to any of it.