Morgan Wallen arrested after police say he threw chair off roof of a 6-story bar

Morgan Wallen (Metro Nashville Police Department)
The Associated Press
April 8, 2024 - 7:25 am
 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music singer Morgan Wallen has been arrested after police say he threw a chair off the rooftop of a newly opened six-story bar in downtown Nashville.

Wallen, 30, was booked into jail early Monday on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Metro Nashville Police tweeted.

The charges stem from a chair being thrown from the rooftop of Chief’s bar and landing on Broadway near two police officers.

An arrest affidavit says the chair landed about three feet from officers, who talked talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage. Witnesses told officers that they watched Wallen pick up a chair, throw it over the roof and laugh about it.

Wallen’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, confirmed the arrest late Sunday and said the singer was cooperating fully with authorities. He was released from custody, and has a court date scheduled May 3.

