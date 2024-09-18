New Mexico police shed light on Tito Jackson’s death

New Mexico police are shedding light on some of the circumstances that led to death of Tito Jackson.

Tito Jackson, a member of the famed Jackson 5, poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, July 24, 2019, to promote his solo project, a new version of his 2017 song "One Way Street." (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)

The Jackson 5’s Tito Jackson experienced some sort of medical emergency before he died Sunday in New Mexico, according to local law enforcement officials.

Shedding light on some of the circumstances that led to the late Jacksons guitarist’s death, the Gallup Police Department reported Monday that one of its officers had been flagged down by a person at the American Heritage Plaza, saying there was “an individual requiring medical attention” and requesting an ambulance. The ailing individual was later identified as Jackson, the brother of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson and R&B superstar Janet Jackson.

“The individual was subsequently transported to a local hospital in Gallup, N.M., where he was pronounced dead. Following this, the hospital requested the presence of detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator,” the agency said in a statement on its Facebook account. “The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Toriano ‘Tito’ Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

The department added that the information came from a preliminary investigation that was ongoing and said investigators were actively interviewing witnesses and examining physical and electronic records. It noted that the department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances “may evolve as additional evidence is gathered and analyzed.”

Gallup police did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for additional comment.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and Jackson’s cause of death will be determined, a spokesperson for the Office of the Medical Investigator at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque confirmed Tuesday. It typically takes six to eight weeks to complete a full autopsy report, allowing for toxicology and histology tests to be completed.

Jackson’s three sons — who make up the music group 3T — announced their father’s death late Sunday with a family statement. At the time, they did not disclose a cause of death or details about when, where or how he died. However, they did say that they were “shocked, saddened and heartbroken.” Representatives for Jackson did not immediately respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

“Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being,” sons Taj, Taryll and TJ said in a statement posted on 3T’s Instagram. “Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

In a separate tribute, TJ Jackson wrote that his father’s death was “crushing” him, alluding to his mother’s death in 1994, which led to a second-degree murder conviction against a man she had been dating.

“Losing a parent is extremely tough. Losing both in the way I have has given me an incredibly unwelcoming feeling and a paranoia that I will have to overcome,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Specifically regarding my father, I am trying to celebrate the many amazing experiences I’ve enjoyed with him but truthfully I can’t stand knowing he isn’t here,” he added. “He has always exemplified strength, toughness and poise. Simply put, he wasn’t supposed to go this soon. It just goes to show we never know when it’s our time.”

Taryll Jackson noted in a separate tribute that he had “just checked” on his father earlier in the day.

“People are hurting, crying and devastated. You were so loved!,” he wrote i on Instagram. “You touched so many people and impacted so many lives. You were strong, gentle and kind with the warmest smile. Your laugh was genuine. Your heart was gold. Down to earth, loving, easy going and just so cool. It’s always been a goal to be on stage with The Jacksons but when anyone asked me about my experience, I would always say what I enjoy most is spending time with you,” he wrote.

Taj Jackson posted a series of photos with his father, writing in the caption, “My legend. Pops.”

Tito Jackson, the third-eldest child in the Jackson family, is the first person since Michael Jackson to die from that generation of the family. Patriarch Joe Jackson died in 2018.