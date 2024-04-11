OJ Simpson dies at age 76, family says

Orenthal James (O.J.) Simpson, the ex-NFL running back who was acquitted in what became known as the “Trial of the Century,” has died at age 76, according to a statement from his family on Thursday.

O.J. Simpson prepares to tee off on the seventh hole at Las Vegas National Golf Club Wednesday, April 8, 2020. "Don't get too close to me." he joked to a friend referring to hitting the ball too close to his. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

In a social media post to O.J.’s X account, the Simpson family shared that the former football star died on Wednesday after succumbing to his battle with cancer.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

The Simpson family said in the statement that O.J. was surrounded by his children and grandchildren at the time of his death.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Simpson was a unanimous All-American from the University of Southern California and the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner. The Buffalo Bills selected Simpson as the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL/AFL common draft, the group said.

The Hall of Fame noted that Simpson was the first player to rush for more than 2,000 yards in an NFL season.

Known as “The Trial of the Century,” Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. However, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Simpson was convicted by a jury in separate case in Las Vegas and sentenced to prison for a 2007 kidnapping and armed robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers at an off-Strip hotel.

Exactly 13 years after his famous acquittal, on Oct. 3, 2008, a Las Vegas jury convicted Simpson and co-defendant Clarence “C.J.” Stewart of robbing Alfred Beardsley and Bruce Fromong in a Palace Station hotel room, the RJ previously reported.

Simpson was sentenced to a prison sentence of nine to 33 years in the case.

At 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 1, 2017, Simpson was released from Lovelock Correctional Center in Northern Nevada on parole after serving nine years for armed robbery.

The RJ reported at the time that Clark County District Court records showed that his parole would include curfew, theft counseling and permission for officers to inspect his home.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners conducted a hearing on Nov. 30, 2021, and a decision to grant early discharge from parole was ratified on Dec. 6.

Nevada State Police said in a statement on Dec. 14, 2021, “Mr. Simpson has been on parole since October 1, 2017, and his parole term would otherwise expire on February 9, 2022.”

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer in Las Vegas at the time, said in a statement.

After his release from prison, Simpson resided in Las Vegas.