Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday party promises to be one for the ages
The downtown Las Vegas community will celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday at 6 p.m. Thursday with an 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience.
80-martini salute for Oscar’s 80th
The downtown Las Vegas community will celebrate former Mayor Oscar Goodman’s 80th birthday at 6 p.m. Thursday with an 80-martini salute at the Fremont Street Experience. Frankie Scinta will host the party, which will have 80 bartenders pouring the celebratory cocktail. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $20 and include a commemorative poker chip, with proceeds going to Keep Memory Alive, which supports the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Doors open at 5 p.m., and tickets are available through keepmemoryalive.org, click on “upcoming events.” There’s also an after-party, with an $80 three-course dinner and music, at Oscar’s Steakhouse in the Plaza. oscarslv.com
Bring the kids for a beach excursion
Kids Camp returns to Downtown Container Park on Saturday with Beach Day. Running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., it will include water games and an aquatic obstacle course with slide and snacks. Tickets are $10. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com
Trio of rockers to take Fremont stage
Fuel, Toadies and Sponge will perform Saturday night as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free concert series. The triple bill is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. and run through 10:30 on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com
Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.