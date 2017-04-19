People magazine names Julia Roberts ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’

LOS ANGELES — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.
The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.
Our favorite pretty woman #JuliaRoberts is PEOPLE's World's #MostBeautiful Woman — for the record fifth time! https://t.co/LuHlCkaONA pic.twitter.com/x9vr2kjR2Z
— People Magazine (@people) April 19, 2017
Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.
People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.