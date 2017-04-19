People magazine names Julia Roberts ‘World’s Most Beautiful Woman’

Julia Roberts Is World's Most Beautiful Person For The 5th Time (Inside Edition/Inform)

Actress Julia Roberts poses for photographers upon arrival for the screening of the film Money Monster at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on Thursday, May 12, 2016. Joel Ryan/AP

LOS ANGELES — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.

People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.