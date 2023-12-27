57°F
Celebrity

PHOTOS: Tommy Smothers in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2023 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2023 - 3:13 pm
The Smother Brothers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 1970. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Tommy Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Flamingo in February 1965. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
George Burns 80th birthday party at the Sahara Las Vegas on Feb. 17, 1983. From left, Tom Smoth ...
From left, Tom Smothers, George Burns, Carol Channing and Robert Goulet celebrate Burns' 80th b ...
George Burns' 80th birthday party at the Sahara with Tom Smothers, Carol Channing and Robert Go ...
Leroy Neiman, Phyllis Diller and Tommy Smothers at the Sahara on July 1, 1985. (Las Vegas News ...
Tom Jones birthday party at Caesars Palace with Joan Rivers, Joey Heatherton, Sonny Bono, Dionn ...
Tom Jones birthday party at Caesars Palace on June 5, 1974, with Tommy Smothers, Dick Smothers ...
Dick Smothers and Tom Smothers at the Flamingo on Jan. 21, 1964. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
The Smother Brothers at the Orleans. (Las Vegas News Bureau)
Tom Jones birthday party at Caesars Palace with Joan Rivers, Joey Heatherton, Sonny Bono, James ...
George Burns' 80th birthday party at the Sahara with Tom Smothers, Carol Channing and Robert Go ...
George Burns' 80th birthday party at the Sahara with Tom Smothers, Carol Channing and Robert Go ...
Tom, left, and Dick Smothers pose as painters next to a billboard on the Las Vegas Strip advert ...
The Smothers Brothers on stage at the Riviera on May 1, 1975. (David Lees/Las Vegas News Bureau)
Tom, left, and Dick Smothers pose as painters next to a billboard on the Las Vegas Strip advert ...
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.

Along with Dick Smothers, the duo headlined in Las Vegas showrooms throughout the decades.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

