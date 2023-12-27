PHOTOS: Tommy Smothers in Las Vegas
The legendary comedian, half of the Smothers Brothers musical and comedy duo, headlined for years in Las Vegas.
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
Along with Dick Smothers, the duo headlined in Las Vegas showrooms throughout the decades.
