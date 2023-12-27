PHOTOS: Tommy Smothers in Las Vegas

The legendary comedian, half of the Smothers Brothers musical and comedy duo, headlined for years in Las Vegas.

The Smother Brothers at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 1970. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tommy Smothers, left, and Dick Smothers at the Flamingo in February 1965. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

George Burns 80th birthday party at the Sahara Las Vegas on Feb. 17, 1983. From left, Tom Smothers, Burns, Carol Channing and Robert Goulet. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Leroy Neiman, Phyllis Diller and Tommy Smothers at the Sahara on July 1, 1985. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tom Jones birthday party at Caesars Palace with Joan Rivers, Joey Heatherton, Sonny Bono, Dionne Warwick, Tom Smothers, Debbie Reynolds, Liberace and Shecky Greene. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Dick Smothers and Tom Smothers at the Flamingo on Jan. 21, 1964. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Smother Brothers at the Orleans. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tom, left, and Dick Smothers pose as painters next to a billboard on the Las Vegas Strip advertising their show at the Flamingo Tuesday, Jan. 25, 1965. (David Lees/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Smothers Brothers on stage at the Riviera on May 1, 1975. (David Lees/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.

Along with Dick Smothers, the duo headlined in Las Vegas showrooms throughout the decades.

