Celebrity

PITT, JOLIE THRILLED ABOUT PREGNANCY

February 23, 2008 - 6:00 pm
 

Yes, it’s true.

A source close to the couple tells People magazine that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are "thrilled to be adding to their brood."

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like