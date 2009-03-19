PLAYMATE OF YEAR CROWNING HEADED FOR VEGAS?

In what would be a break from Bunnydom tradition, we’re hearing rumblings that Playboy’s Playmate of the Year crowning will be held at Palms Place on May 2.

It would be the first time the event, usually a luncheon, is not being held at the Playboy Mansion. We hear it will be a dinner this year, on a Saturday night.

All the 2008 issue Playmates would attend.

The after-party would be held at The Playboy Club. Playboy founder Hugh Hefner would be there, but his two new girlfriends Karissa and Kristina Shannon, wouldn’t be able to attend since they are not 21. So that raises the question: who will Hef bring?

It could be a busy month for Hef, who turns 83 on April 9. He traditionally celebrates with a close group of friends in Los Angeles and at The Playboy Club in Las Vegas.

