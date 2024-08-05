107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Police release images of suspects and car in killing of ‘General Hospital’ actor in LA

Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Dec. 10, 2018, in Los An ...
Johnny Wactor arrives at the world premiere of "The Mule" on Dec. 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of the former “General Hospital” actor in Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car last May. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
This notification provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows images of three suspects ...
This notification provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
More Stories
Jimmy Donaldson, the popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast, wears a Lionel Messi jers ...
Filming in Las Vegas, MrBeast’s reality competition faces safety complaints from contestants
Country superstar with emotional connection to Vegas opening Strip restaurant
Veronica Fraley competes in the women's discus throw final on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Olympi ...
US Olympian couldn’t pay her rent. Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian took care of it
From left, Wayne Brady stars with Maile Brady, Mandie Taketa and Jason Fordham in the reality s ...
Wayne Brady aims to be honest and open — not perfect
The Associated Press
August 5, 2024 - 1:01 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car.

The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects.

One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. The other image shows three individuals outside the car.

The alert states that Wactor was shot in the chest by “suspect 1,” who has tattoos above the left eye and on the right cheek.

The actor was shot around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed. A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said. The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left, Wayne Brady stars with Maile Brady, Mandie Taketa and Jason Fordham in the reality s ...
Wayne Brady aims to be honest and open — not perfect
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“You just need to get rid of that voice in the back of your head that yells: ‘What are people going to think?’ ” Brady says of his family’s new reality TV series.

Ryan Reynolds, left, and Hugh Jackman pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of t ...
Marvel stars revel in supercharged bromance
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reunite in the new Marvel movie “Deadpool & Wolverine,” opening this weekend.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard pregnant after release from prison for conspiring to kill abusive mom
recommend 2
Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining,’ ‘Nashville,’ dies
recommend 3
Shannen Doherty finalized divorce hours before death
recommend 4
Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris
recommend 5
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 94
recommend 6
Last of the original Four Tops dies at 88