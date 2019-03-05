Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy (WWE via AP)

GLASSBORO, N.J. — Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy has died at age 61.

Promoter and longtime friend David Herro says Bundy died on Monday. Herro posted on Facebook : “Today we lost a Legend and a man I consider family.” The cause of death and other details were not disclosed.

Bundy, whose real name was Christopher Pallies, was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters), 458-pound (208-kilogram) wrestler made his World Wrestling Federation debut in 1981.

He was best known for facing Hulk Hogan in 1986 in a steel cage match at WrestleMania 2, which Hogan won.

Overwhelmed by King Kong Bundy’s passing, only great memories,R.I.P. big man until we meet again. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) March 5, 2019

Bundy had guest appearances on the sitcom “Married…with Children.”

He was planning to appear next month at WrestleCon in New York City.