R. Kelly went to McDonald’s after jail release, signed autographs

In this image made from a video, R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for him to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled "I love you!" when he stopped at McDonald's in downtown Chicago. (WFLD via AP)

R. Kelly walks to his vehicle after exiting a cigar lounge in Chicago on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. A suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for R. Kelly to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

In this image made from a video, R. Kelly stops at a McDonald's restaurant in Chicago Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, after a suburban Chicago woman posted the $100,000 bail for R. Kelly to be freed from jail while he awaits trial on sexual abuse charges. R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled "I love you!" when he stopped at McDonald's in downtown Chicago. (WFLD via AP)

R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, Monday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2019, in Chicago. The R&B star walked out of a Chicago jail Monday after posting $100,000 bail that will allow him to go free while awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly appears before Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence Flood with his attorney Steve Greenberg Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. Kelly's attorney entered not guilty pleas on the singer's behalf after Kelly was charged with sexually abusing four victims dating back to 1998, including three underage teenagers. (Tom Gianni via AP)

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly signed autographs and waved at a fan who yelled “I love you!” when he stopped at a McDonald’s in Chicago after being released from jail in his sexual abuse case.

Kelly posted $100,000 bail late Monday after spending the weekend in Chicago’s 7,000-inmate jail. He was arrested Friday on charges of sexually abusing four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.

Video footage shows Kelly inside the McDonald’s with his entourage ordering food and sitting in a booth late Monday. He’s wearing sunglasses, a tan winter coat and a black hoodie.

One fan yelled “I love you! I love you! I love you!” as Kelly got into a large black Mercedes van. He waved.

Aerial video shows Kelly later entering a cigar bar in the city’s ritzy Gold Coast neighborhood.