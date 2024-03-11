60°F
Celebrity

Rob Schneider announces show in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 8:15 am
 
Rob Schneider (Courtesy Live Nation)
Rob Schneider (Courtesy Live Nation)

Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director Rob Schneider has announced a show in Las Vegas later this year.

According to a news release, Schneider will perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $39.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

