Rob Schneider announces show in Las Vegas

Rob Schneider (Courtesy Live Nation)

Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director Rob Schneider has announced a show in Las Vegas later this year.

According to a news release, Schneider will perform at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets starting at $39.95 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the public Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.