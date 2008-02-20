Celebrity

ROCKER WINEHOUSE TO PERFORM AT BRIT AWARDS

February 20, 2008 - 10:17 am
 

Following her Grammys sweep earlier this month, Amy Winehouse is returning to the stage.

The "Rehab" singer, 24, will perform at Wednesday’s Brit Awards in London.

