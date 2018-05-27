Celebrity

Sandra Bullock: The real jewels of ‘Ocean’s 8’ were lasting friendships

By C.L. Gaber • Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2018 - 7:02 pm
 

It’s a smart idea not to ask Sandra Bullock how she bonded with Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and the other women of “Ocean’s 8.”

“We did our Kegel exercises together. I’m doing it right now,” Bullock quips.

Um, file that under TMI, but Bullock wasn’t joking when she said, “I wished we had a bar where we could have just hung out together for a couple of years. That’s how much fun it was to bond with all of these women.”

Move over Sinatra and Clooney: In “Ocean’s 8,” it’s women who decide to rip off jewels from the Met Gala, with a recently released Debbie Ocean as the leader of the pack.

Review-Journal: What is a typical Sunday like for you?

Bullock: It’s all about hanging out with the kids (Louis, 8, and Laila, 5). I was given the blessing of these extraordinary creatures and human beings. Lou is my sensitive one. He’s so kind and smart. Laila is my little fighter with the amazing spirit. It’s about embracing the moments, and I’m so grateful to grab them.

Who was the first to suggest to you a female-driven “Ocean’s 8?”

I took a meeting with (director) Gary (Ross) and (the late producer) Jerry (Weintraub) and they were really excited about a female “Ocean’s 8” with my character, Debbie, as the sister of Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney in the other films. I thought it was a really fun idea, but I didn’t think at the time that it would get made. A year and a half later, a script was sent to me.

What was it like the first time all the women were together in one room?

I’ll never forget Helena Bonham Carter had this plate of meat attached to her chest and she was passing out snacks. She gave meat to everyone. I think it was one of those pu-pu platters or a charcuterie thing with meats and cheeses. All I know is she had this tray of treats and broke the ice. Then she even came around with a tray of drinks. We love her.

So, this was female bonding to infinity?

We were able to bond and connect in a really special way that continues to this day with texting. These friendships continue, and I hope they will, long past the release of this film.

Is it tough to find female friends on sets?

That’s what was different about this film. We managed to connect on a level that wouldn’t have been given a chance in most other films. There were eight strong women here. On most films, there is one or two women and all the actresses out there are sort of fighting for those roles. Here we were in Hawaii with all of this star light shining. I felt really lucky.

You wore amazing fashions in this movie. Was it fun to really dress up?

I have this great coat in the movie, but the truth was you wanted basically everything everyone was wearing in this film. I have to say the designers were so generous with all of us. We all had strong opinions about what was going on our bodies and the designers were incredibly collaborative.

You’ve had so many hits and won an Oscar. Is there anything left to prove?

I’m always looking for something that’s inspiring to do, or an experience (that) I didn’t have in the past. On this film, I came out of it with so much more than I ever imagined.

In this year of inclusion, why is an all-female movie so important?

I love how women work it out as a group. In the film, you see my character stepping back and letting the more-gifted one step forward. We wanted to say that with women it’s about recognizing talent. Women are great in the way that they will — from the heart — say, “Go out and truly shine. I got your back.” Sure, you also see them fight, but we’re fighting for the greater good, which in this film happens to be a whole lot of money. The truth is I didn’t care about the heist as much as how the women treated each other and lifted each other up.

Is that how it goes with your female friends?

That’s the world I know. It’s just not a world that’s represented in the media a lot. What happens when we treat each other that way is that there is so much love and support that it equalizes a lot of things. We just need to show this way of being.

How has this movement to give women equal pay and say affected you personally?

I think it’s a human issue. It affects the men in our industry, too. I think this change will be as good for them. Hopefully, women will see more support from the men. We’re not saying that we don’t want to be there with the men. We all just want a spot at the table — and the support.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Celebrity
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like