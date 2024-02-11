She’s here! Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas

The NFL confirmed Sunday afternoon that Taylor Swift had arrived in Las Vegas in time for Super Bowl 58.

Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

After taking a private jet across the Pacific Ocean on Saturday to Los Angeles International Airport, the NFL confirmed Sunday afternoon that Swift has arrived in Las Vegas and is expected to attend Super Bowl 58.

Swift had been performing in Japan at the Tokyo Dome last week for her “Eras Tour.”

The singer has been romantically linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for months. Kelce told media last week that he he hopes to “bring home some hardware” from the game after Swift won her fourth Grammy for album of the year on Feb. 4.

The NFL could not confirm earlier this month if the singer would make it to Vegas for the big game, but Nicki Ewell, senior director of events with the NFL, told the Review-Journal that the league “will welcome her with open arms if she is here on Feb. 11. I think she has a couple of other gigs that she’s working through.”

Social media was in a frenzy this week debating if the singer would be able to make it to Vegas in time for the game. And, in typical Vegas fashion, people bet on whether the “Cruel Summer” singer would come to Sin City and if Kelce would pop this question.

The NFL posted a video around 1:30 p.m. of Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and rapper Ice Spice in a suite together at Allegiant Stadium.