53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

She’s here! Taylor Swift arrives in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 1:12 pm
 
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an ...
Taylor Swift wears a Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce jacket as she arrives before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

It’s official: Taylor Swift has landed in Las Vegas.

After taking a private jet across the Pacific Ocean on Saturday to Los Angeles International Airport, the NFL confirmed Sunday afternoon that Swift has arrived in Las Vegas and is expected to attend Super Bowl 58.

Swift had been performing in Japan at the Tokyo Dome last week for her “Eras Tour.”

The singer has been romantically linked to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce for months. Kelce told media last week that he he hopes to “bring home some hardware” from the game after Swift won her fourth Grammy for album of the year on Feb. 4.

The NFL could not confirm earlier this month if the singer would make it to Vegas for the big game, but Nicki Ewell, senior director of events with the NFL, told the Review-Journal that the league “will welcome her with open arms if she is here on Feb. 11. I think she has a couple of other gigs that she’s working through.”

Social media was in a frenzy this week debating if the singer would be able to make it to Vegas in time for the game. And, in typical Vegas fashion, people bet on whether the “Cruel Summer” singer would come to Sin City and if Kelce would pop this question.

The NFL posted a video around 1:30 p.m. of Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce and rapper Ice Spice in a suite together at Allegiant Stadium.

MOST READ
1
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
2
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
3
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
4
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
5
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Lawsuit: Mother died after OB-GYN did not properly treat heart infection
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. ...
Taylor Swift has reportedly landed in LA. Is Vegas next?
The Associated Press

On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they’ve identified Swift’s private jet, labeled “The Football Era.” It arrived from Tokyo’s Haneda Airport to Los Angeles’ LAX airport just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

More stories
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Adele defends Swift at show, gets Jason Kelce singing
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Are you a couple named Taylor and Travis? Marry at this chapel for free
Fake limo driver for Taylor Swift pulls prank on Las Vegas airport travelers
Fake limo driver for Taylor Swift pulls prank on Las Vegas airport travelers
Bieber is in Las Vegas. Will he be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Bieber is in Las Vegas. Will he be in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Avril Lavigne bringing ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ to Las Vegas
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening
Gluten-free fast food chain postpones Las Vegas grand opening