‘SNL’ star’s parents said she was ‘weird,’ but look at her now

After mimicking “Saturday Night Live” routines as a child, Cecily Strong grew up to join the cast, and now co-stars in the new Apple TV comedy “Schmigadoon!”

Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key in “Schmigadoon!" (Apple TV+)

Growing up the daughter of an Associated Press bureau chief and nurse practitioner in Oak Park, Illinois, Cecily Strong was the odd one.

On Sundays, she would re-enact sketches she’d seen the night before on “Saturday Night Live” and then go off to memorize all the “SNL” commercials, which she kept on a VHS tape. “I wore that tape out until it was just shredded,” she says.

“My parents were like, ‘You’re weird. We don’t know what this thing is in you,’ ” Strong recalls during a Zoom meeting from her New York house.

A career in comedy was a given. “A drama teacher once told me that you should only enter a career in the arts if you really can’t do anything else,” the 37-year-old says. “Unfortunately, when you gotta perform, you can’t deny it.”

After nine seasons on “SNL,” where she has played everyone from Stormy Daniels to Kendall Jenner to Kate Middleton to Melania Trump, Strong is branching out while she decides her Not Ready for Prime Time future.

Her new series “Schmigadoon!,” debuting July 16 on Apple TV+, stars Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as Melissa and Josh, a couple working on their rocky relationship by backpacking on a weekend trip. They accidentally wander into a magical town where every day the people live like they’re in a Golden Age musical — and cannot leave town until they find true love.

The cast also includes Alan Cumming, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Jane Krakowski and Martin Short. “SNL” boss Lorne Michaels is an executive producer.

Strong’s first book, “This Will All Be Over Soon: A Memoir,” is out Aug. 10.

Review-Journal: Did you have any favorite musicals growing up?

Strong: I loved “Into the Woods.” I’m a “Gypsy” girl, too. Give me campy and big, broad songs. You can’t beat it when Mama Rose sings, “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” in “Gypsy.” It doesn’t get any bigger or better.

How was the idea of “Schmigadoon!” pitched to you?

I met the series creator Cinco Paul, a guy with a funny name, in New York a few years ago. He explained that he wanted to do a musical comedy television series, which I thought sounded great in theory. At the same time I thought, “I don’t know what that exactly means.” Once I got the first script and attended the table read, I was in love with this project. This was a very funny show, and the musical numbers were so good. You walk away humming them.

This couple takes each other for granted. Neither is sure they want to be coupled with each other. What did the project say to you about relationships?

What I loved about the show is that it was one of the few scripts where the female part of a romantic couple got to go on a journey and discover herself. It wasn’t just about waiting until the man realized they were in love. She knows that she has to change a few things about herself. You don’t see that as often.

Were you nervous to burst into song while launching into a dance in the middle of town square? Or was it a dream come true?

Oh, totally nervous. I do sing in the shower and think I’m certainly a serviceable singer. Yes, there are some people who have a lot of vocal nuance, and they’re really amazing singers. I am not that. I was actually more nervous about the dancing than the singing. Then I realized that Melissa is a lot like me. She isn’t a dancer, which is the point. I’m basically a comedienne doing a little bit of singing and dancing. That realization made all the difference.

Did you always want a career in comedy?

Always. I grew up in Oak Park, Illinois, and did community theater as a child. Somehow, I always worked. I was that annoying kid who just wanted to act something out.

What was your first professional gig?

My first paid gig was a commercial for McDonald’s that never aired. I was 10 and just licked an ice-cream cone and made a face. It was pretty good. I don’t know why it didn’t air.

Has it ever been difficult to make people laugh?

Absolutely. But the nice thing about being on “SNL” over the years is that they will laugh again even if a sketch doesn’t work. In life, sometimes people want to cry now and laugh later. There are definitely hard times, and it makes laughing that much more special and enjoyable.

Your memoir will be published in August. Do you plan to do more writing?

Writing a book was absolutely different, for sure. It was totally new for me. Last year was a tough year for everyone and writing helped get me through that year. My heart was poured into the book. I don’t know if I’ll write more books, but I did enjoy writing this one.

You’ve haven’t had many free Saturday nights since 2012, when you first started performing on “Saturday Night Live.” There are rumors you’re leaving and won’t be on the fall 2021 shows. True or false?

I don’t know. I’m really sorry to give you such a vague answer. All I can say is I don’t know, and I’m so happy. If last season ended up as my last season, I’d be so thrilled because it was such a great season. That said, I love the show. So, we’ll have to see.

By the way, what is the perfect Sunday for you?

Sleeping in if I’m in New York! In L.A., which is home, I like to wake up, make breakfast and watch soccer. Those athletes are real life superheroes. A great day is also hanging out with my dog, Lucy. She’s a little spaniel mix and she watches over me. She likes to sleep as much as I do! But the key to our relationship is also I get to pick everything we watch on TV.