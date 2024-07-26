90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Celebrity

Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before opening ceremony in Paris

Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Sai ...
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Sai ...
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Sai ...
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Sai ...
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Sai ...
Snoop Dogg carries the Olympic torch at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, France. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
More Stories
Fred Goldman, father of murder victim Ron Goldman, sits in his home in Peoria, Ariz., on May 20 ...
Fred Goldman files $117M claim against O.J. Simpson’s estate
‘Debbie’ gets facelift: Work begins on Hollywood legend’s hotel neon sign
Celine Dion, Lady Gaga reportedly to co-star at Paris Olympics
Celine Dion at Olympics? Singer in Paris as comeback talk intensifies
The Associated Press
July 26, 2024 - 7:59 am
 

SAINT-DENIS, France — Snoop Dogg is seemingly everywhere during the Paris Olympics, but on Friday morning you could catch him carrying the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

He was one of the final torch bearers of the Olympic flame, which was lit in April in Greece and slowly has journeyed toward Paris since. Snoop Dogg’s leg was in Saint-Denis, a suburb of Paris.

In an interview earlier this week, the multihyphenate expressed gratitude toward the U.S. and France for the opportunity.

“I look at this as a prestigious honor and something I truly respect. I would have never dreamed of nothing like this,” he said. “I’m going to be on my best behavior. I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop Dogg is in Paris to help cover the Games for NBC, part of the U.S. broadcaster’s bet to boost ratings by infusing coverage with pop culture.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - Duke Fakir holds his life time achievement award backstage at the 51st Annual Grammy Awa ...
Last of the original Four Tops dies at 88
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

Abdul “Duke” Fakir died Monday of heart failure at his home in Detroit, according to a family spokesperson.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard pregnant after release from prison for conspiring to kill abusive mom
recommend 2
Shannen Doherty finalized divorce hours before death
recommend 3
Shelley Duvall, star of ‘The Shining,’ ‘Nashville,’ dies
recommend 4
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 94
recommend 5
Last of the original Four Tops dies at 88
recommend 6
Lou Dobbs, conservative pundit and Fox Business host, dies at 78